NFL vote will decide if stars can play flag football in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
By Matt Reed
The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are already generating lots of buzz despite the fact that the event is still more than three years away, but one competition in particular has fans expressed because of the potential involvement from some of the biggest names in the National Football League.
Flag football will make its debut in 2028, and while several NFL stars like wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson have already shown interest in competing, the league is expected to officially allow players to represent their country as early as Tuesday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the NFL is expecting to pass a motion that will let its top stars compete in the Olympics at the league meetings in Minnesota, along with several other important votes pertaining to the Tush Push and re-seeding for the playoffs.
While regular football will continue to dominate fans' Sunday afternoons for the foreseeable future, the 2028 Games in LA will certainly have some extra flair with the addition of flag football.
