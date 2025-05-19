10 NBA Stars who could be traded this offseason — and why it matters
With another unpredictable NBA offseason approaching, trade rumors are heating up around some of the league’s biggest names. From rising young talent to future Hall of Famers, a number of players could be on the move — and any one of them could shift the balance of power. Here's a look at 10 players likely to be traded and what makes each one a potential game-changer.
1. Mark Williams (Hornets)
The 23-year-old center has shown flashes of promise but missed significant time due to injuries. A failed Lakers trade revealed medical concerns, yet Williams still offers high-upside potential for any team willing to take the risk.
2. Jabari Smith Jr. (Rockets)
A former No. 3 overall pick, Smith has struggled to find his role in Houston’s crowded frontcourt. With the Rockets rumored to be eyeing win-now moves, Smith’s untapped potential may intrigue rebuilding teams.
3. Nic Claxton (Nets)
The Nets are expected to shake up their roster, and Claxton — a mobile shot-blocking big — could be a valuable trade piece as Brooklyn eyes a reset.
4. Cam Johnson (Nets)
An elite shooter with size, Johnson has drawn interest before and could be on the move if Brooklyn makes a major play for a star.
5. LaMelo Ball (Hornets)
Injuries and inefficiency have clouded Ball’s ceiling, but his star power and playmaking make him a high-risk, high-reward target for teams with better infrastructure.
6. Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)
Markkanen’s breakout has made him Utah’s top trade chip. Any team looking for a skilled, scoring big man would have to pay up — especially with Danny Ainge at the helm.
7. Zion Williamson (Pelicans)
Zion’s availability is always a question mark, but his talent is undeniable. With trade protections in his contract, teams might bet on his health.
8. Trae Young (Hawks)
A polarizing figure, Young’s offensive firepower is matched by defensive struggles. He may not fit every team — but could still headline a blockbuster.
9. Kevin Durant (Suns)
KD could be on the move again, with Phoenix leaning toward a Booker-led rebuild. He’s aging, but his production remains elite.
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)
The biggest name on the board. If Giannis wants out of Milwaukee, the entire league should be dialing the Bucks.
