Titans quarterback Will Levis will miss 2025 NFL season with brutal shoulder injury
By Matt Reed
The Tennessee Titans will have a new quarterback starting in 2025 after drafting one with the first overall pick, however, one of the team's former second rounders just suffered a devastating injury that will likely sideline him for the entire NFL year.
Will Levis is undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, which puts the former 2023 second-round selection in a tough situation with Tennessee as he looks to revive his young career.
With the addition of Miami star Cam Ward, who will almost certainly become the Titans' starter this season, Levis will now have to battle back after his shoulder injury in order to make an impression on teams for the future.
Through two NFL seasons, Levis has only thrown 21 touchdowns to go along with 16 interceptions, while also completing around 61 percent of his passes.
