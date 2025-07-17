Chiefs preparing for star receiver Rashee Rice to be suspended '2 to 4 games'
By Matt Reed
The Kansas City Chiefs could be without their number one receiving threat for up to the first month of the 2025 NFL season depending on how severe commissioner Roger Goodell and the league's upcoming ruling turns out to be.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes could be missing wideout Rashee Rice for anywhere between two and four games this upcoming season after the third-year star's reckless driving court case reached its sentencing recently.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rice received a sentence of five years probation as well as 30 days of jail time, however, it remains to be seen what Goodell and Co. will come back with for his punishment after the case was dragged out over the past year.
Rice only recorded two touchdowns on 24 receptions last season after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the Chiefs still managed to reach the Super Bowl without their top receiving threat.
If the Chiefs are in fact without Rice for an extended period this upcoming season, Kansas City will surely see second-year star Xavier Worthy play a larger role in Andy Reid's offense alongside veteran tight end Travis Kelce.
