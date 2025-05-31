Pacers fans have simple message for Knicks super fan Ben Stiller ahead of Game 6
By Tyler Reed
On Saturday night, the NBA is blessing fans with a pivotal Game 6 in the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.
Every Pacers fan is hoping that the team finishes their business with a win on Saturday night, because if not, the team will have to travel back to New York and win a massive Game 7.
To no surprise, the Knicks have had an A-list of celebrities in attendance for their home playoff games, including Ben Stiller.
Stiller was actually in attendance for Game 4 in Indiana, which became a talking point after Pat McAfee's crowd-pumping promo didn't sit well with the New York faithful
However, the Pacers fans in attendance for Game 6 are being a little more friendly with the creator of the hit show 'Severance'.
One Pacers fan in attendance had a sign that said "welcome to the severance floor", which is something I know nothing about. However, maybe we could make a deal with Stiller. If the Knicks win the series, I'll start Severance. If they lose, I will watch 'Heavyweights' for what should be the one millionth time.
Are you team 'Bing Bong', or team 'Yes 'Cers'? Indiana has to do better in the nickname department if they win this series. I don't ever want to have to say Yes 'Cers, again in my life.
