Raiders name Aidan O'Connell starting QB, bench Gardner Minshew
By Joe Lago
Among his most memorable football insights, John Madden, the greatest coach in Raiders franchise history, once expressed this wisdom about quarterback competitions: "If you have two quarterbacks, you actually have none."
The Las Vegas Raiders entered training camp without a clear-cut starter at QB between Aidan O'Connell, a 2023 fourth-round pick who had modest success as a rookie starter, and Gardner Minshew, a journeyman free agent who was signed last offseason. Neither shined in the preseason, and head coach Antonio Pierce went ahead with the more experienced Minshew to be the team's starter.
After a disappointing, injury-marred 2-3 start, Pierce made the inevitable decision to change quarterbacks on Wednesday, benching Minshew and naming O'Connell the starter for Sunday's home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"When it's time to make a switch, you make a switch," Pierce explained.
"No, it wasn't a team decision. It was my decision," he added. "It's the best move for our offense going forward."
Pierce benched Minshew in last Sunday's 34-18 blowout road loss against the Denver Broncos. O'Connell relieved Minshew late in the third quarter and completed 10 of 20 passes for 94 yards and an interception. He did lead the Raiders to a garbage-time touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
O'Connell played 11 games last year and went 5-5 as a rookie starter. He completed 62.1% of his passes and threw for 2,218 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
Unlike Minshew, O'Connell has the arm strength to throw the deep ball, but he won't be able to connect with star wide receiver Davante Adams, who continues to rehab a hamstring injury as he awaits his next destination after making a trade request last week.
"Aidan has been a pro this entire time," Pierce said. "As a backup to Gardner, he was very encouraging, very positive, brought a lot of energy. He did a hell of a job with the scout team."
Pierce said Minshew took the demotion "like a pro."
