The NFL is finally letting teams have fun again with new throwback jersey rule
By Matt Reed
The National Football League often has a reputation as being too strict when it comes to subjects that really don't have a lot of bearing on games, including celebrations. However, one way that the league appears to getting things back on track though is in relation to classic jerseys.
We all know that nostalgia sells, and that's especially the case for teams like the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, each of whom boast some of the best throwback jerseys in NFL history.
According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the league is considering updating its uniform policy so that teams can use throwback jerseys as many as four times each year.
In previous seasons, we've been lucky to see the Bucs wear their 'Creamsicle' jerseys or the Eagles show off their 'Kelly Green' jersesys from the days of Randall Cunningham and Ron Jaworski leading the way.
Hopefully the league will amend the rule so that it'll allow NFL teams to wear these jerseys during the postseason as well, but that remains to be seen.
