The Jaguars are definitely heading in a new direction in the Liam Coen era

Jacksonville cut ties with six players Thursday as they look to rebuild their roster.

By Matt Reed

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulates wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) on his touchdown score during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulates wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) on his touchdown score during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Liam Coen era in Jacksonville has gotten off to a flying start, and not because the team has made flashy additions to their roster. In fact, it's actually been quite the opposite so far as Coen and new general manager James Gladstone aim to put together a squad that can compete in the AFC South.

On Thursday, the Jaguars were more active than any other team in the NFL after cutting ties with six key players in a variety of ways. That includes trading Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans and releasing Evan Engram, Ronald Darby and Josh Reynolds.

It's not super common for a team that struggles as badly as the Jaguars did a season ago to immediately jump back into contention, however, this is at least a positive first step for Jacksonville as they build an offense around Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Brian Thomas Jr.

With an offensive-minded head coach like Coen, it's highly likely that he'll be looking to add his own guys into the mix on an offense that certainly has promise. Thomas Jr. was arguably the best rookie wide receiver in the league last season and proved to be a legitimate number one target.

