The Raptors are practicing on quite possibly the coolest court ever created
By Matt Reed
The Toronto Raptors might be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, but their experience in Orlando training this season is certainly one of the coolest things we've seen recently.
RELATED: LeBron James continues to prove his career won't be replicated
The Eastern Conference team has been using the ASB GlassFloor Athletes Lab in Florida to train, and it's unlike any facility you're probably accustomed to witnessing.
The court has the ability to change its LED lights configuration to look like any NBA court or even the ones that were used during the NBA Cup. Meanwhile, the team is also able to use the court like a whiteboard and draw up plays to help display them in real time.
Obviously technology has become an increasingly important part of sports, and the Raptors aren't the only team benefitting from it. The Golden State Warriors recently showed off a video of Steph Curry using robots to help feed him the basketball during his shoot-around drills.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Best landing spots for Davante Adams
NFL: Post-Combine Consensus Mock Draft
NBA: What are the Hornets even doing?
SPORTS MEDIA:ESPN announces last date for ‘Around the Horn’