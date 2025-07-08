Kirk Cousins reveals feelings on Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr. on Netflix's 'Quarterback'
By Tyler Reed
On Tuesday, Netflix dropped season two of their hit show 'Quarterback', which follows Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, and Kirk Cousins through last season.
Season one followed Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota, and Cousins. For season two, Cousins was in a new home with the Atlanta Falcons.
A new home means new everything in the NFL, but the Falcons and Cousins may have gotten off on the wrong foot after the team selected Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
When talking about the Falcons' decision to take Penix Jr. on the show, Cousins mentioned that he had known the Falcons were going to do that, he may have never left the Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings also went with a first-round quarterback in the 2024 draft, taking former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Cousins' career with the Vikings ended with the veteran quarterback suffering one of the worst injuries one can get in sports: an Achilles tear.
Everyone knows how the story has now played out. Cousins was benched by the Falcons last season after throwing a career-high 16 interceptions, and now, the franchise is looking at Penix Jr. to be their savior.
However, the Netflix show is a great reminder of what these athletes go through during a season.
