Terry Bradshaw helps trapped passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport
By Tyler Reed
Terry Bradshaw has long been known as a hero in the city of Pittsburgh. Bradshaw spent 14 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and in that time, the franchise won four Super Bowls.
However, a generation that didn't get to see Bradshaw's playing career sees him as one of their favorite NFL analysts.
Bradshaw has found just as much success in television as he did playing football, which is one of the most successful careers in the sports history.
Now, Bradshaw can add another tip of the cap to his resume. According to Ricky Sayer of KDKA Pittsburgh, Bradshaw is now an airport hero.
On Friday, Sayer tweeted out that Bradshaw helped a group of travelers on a plane, where the door was stuck for nearly an hour.
The incident happened at the Pittsburgh International Airport, and according to the sources that spoke to Sayer, Bradshaw helped force the door open.
If this happened during football season, Bradshaw would be bragging about this for weeks on end. Hopefully, his heroic story can be recounted when NFL on Fox hits our airwaves once again.
The NFL on Fox crew has been one of the best pre-game shows in the NFL for decades. Now, they will have to deal with hero Bradshaw's superhuman abilities calm down, which could be never.
