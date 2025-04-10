Is Amazon Prime Video a fit for the first MLB.tv license?
Ever since ESPN opted out of its contract with MLB — a rights portfolio that included the Home Run Derby, wild card round, and Sunday Night Baseball — speculation has swirled around which rival networks might scoop up each live event in 2026.
Adding to the speculation: a new report from The Athletic's Andrew Marchand that Major League Baseball has held discussions about licensing its MLB.tv game package to networks and/or digital platforms.
To this point in its history, MLB.tv has been a popular choice for fans who reside outside their favorite team's local media market, or are interested in watching a national package of games with relatively few restrictions.
Licensing the games represents a potential revenue stream for the league following ESPN's opt-out. Amazon Prime Video — one of three rightsholders for live NBA games beginning next season — could be among the interested parties.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, in an interview Thursday with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin, called live sports the "last appointment-only viewing" and expects to "continue to invest" in live sports TV.
Both Marchand and Travis Sawchik of The Score openly speculated that Amazon could be among the highest bidders on a live rights package with MLB; Marchand also mentioned Apple as a possible contender if MLB.tv is licensed.
