Pat McAfee delivers powerful college football message during College Gameday
By Matt Reed
College football is a staple of Saturday afternoons across the United States, and in the wake of another major news story that rocked the country this week one of ESPN's biggest personalities took it upon himself to offer up a heartfelt message to Americans and college football fans while on the set of College Gameday.
RELATED: 3 teams with most to prove during college football Week 3
The highly popular ESPN program made its weekly stop at another major college football outfit, the University of Tennessee, and that's where Pat McAfee delivered a powerful message to everyone in attendance and watching around the country about the need to "celebrate."
"It's also a great day to live in the greatest country on Earth ... the United States of America," McAfee said during his College Gameday appearance. "We've seen and heard maybe a lot more than we ever should about what separates us and what makes us different and our differing opinions ... today we celebrate what makes this country great."
McAfee riled up the crowd by giving Volunteers fans a moment of excitement ahead of their big SEC matchup as star quarterback Joey Aguilar and Co. prepare to face off against the Georgie Bulldogs, but the outspoken personality's overall message was much bigger than just talking about college football.
Both teams enter the important in-conference game 2-0 and have the chance to bolster their College Football Playoff resume with a victory on Saturday.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: College football TV schedule 2025: Week 3 AP Top 25 games
CBB: Former college basketball star dies at 30
NBA: Lakers' Luka Doncic lands massive $25 million mansion in star-studded area
NFL: Anonymous NFL executive calls out 'bully' Roger Goodell despite league's success
WWE: WrestleMania 37 date, logo revealed at announcement event