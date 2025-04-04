Arch Manning's 2026 NFL Draft status uncertain entering first season as Texas Longhorns starter
By Matt Reed
In the new age of NIL and top college athletes transferring schools year to year, one of next season's biggest college football stars could be hanging around the sport for a little while longer instead of making the leap to the NFL.
RELATED: Grambling State coach offers proposal to help small schools losing NIL transfers
Arch Manning is set to lead the Texas Longhorns in 2025 after the team reached the College Football Playoff last season before falling to eventual champions Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.
However, despite all the hype surrounding Manning and his family's NFL lineage, there is a chance that the promising collegiate star could stick around college football longer than expected.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter brought up the fact that both Eli and Peyton Manning each stayed four years in college before making the move to the NFL and being selected early in their respective NFL Drafts.
Obviously those were different times in the state of college sports, but that might actually be a bigger signal that Manning stays at Texas beyond 2025.
Manning is the highest-valued NIL athlete at this moment, with a projected worth of over $6.6 million, according to On3. That's in spite of Manning only playing extended snaps in a handful of games last season, including his four-touchdown performance against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: March Madness 2025: Previewing Final Four matchups
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?
MLB: The Atlanta Braves season might already be over in April
NBA: The Brooklyn Nets stupidly declined a generational trade back in 2022
SPORTS MEDIA: Paris Olympian retires from competition, will continue OnlyFans posts
VIRAL: Philadelphia man calls out mayor for being Dallas Cowboys fan