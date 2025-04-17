TCU's Jack Bech using tragedy to help fuel meteoric NFL Draft stock rise
TCU wide receiver Jack Bech was one of the Horned Frogs' standout wide receivers during the 2024-25 season.
The senior wideout had a breakout campaign, racking up 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns on 62 receptions, and it was no surprise when he entered his name into the 2025 NFL Draft. But Bech is carrying more on his shoulders than you'd think as he prepares to make the next step in his career.
ESPN's Dave Wilson detailed Bech's story, from his time at LSU to his draft push now.
Bech's brother, Tiger, was a standout athlete in his own right. The undersized wideout was a high school star who went on to shine at Princeton, and was Bech's biggest cheerleader as he transferred from a loaded wide receiver room at LSU to TCU, where he could shine and live up to his considerable potential. His breakout campaign with the Horned Frogs had him dreaming of the draft, and a career in the NFL.
Then, on New Year's Day, Tiger was one of 14 people killed when a driver crashed into Bourbon Street in a shocking act of terrorism. Suddenly, Jack Bech's life was forever changed, but where some would struggle to regain their sense of purpose and drive after the loss of someone so close, Bech's resolve to make the NFL was galvanized by Tiger's death.
"Some people could have spun off the rails after you lose your best friend, but it did the total opposite with Jack," Bech's offensive line coach in high school, Dave LeBlanc said. "Jack was going to be in the league with or without Tiger's passing, but Tiger's passing kind of propelled him."
Bech's pre-draft performance has been sublime; he shone during TCU's Pro Day and gave a good showing at the NFL Draft combine. But it was at the Senior Bowl that the wideout really caught people's attention. There, Bech caught six passes for 68 yards, including the game-winning touchdown with just seven seconds left.
"He was already on a great trajectory," TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said. "This was kind of the rocket fuel."
For Bech, being drafted isn't enough, although it looks all but certain that he will be. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted that the wideout is projected to be a Day 2 pick, and could go as high as the second round.
For his part, Bech is excited to show what he can do.
"Whatever team gets me, it's going to be a two-for-one special. Not only do you get Jack Bech, you get Tiger Bech too," Jack said. "I have a superpower now. I have another presence about me that just can't lose."
