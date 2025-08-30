Taylor Townsend keeps US Open Cinderella run going with shock upset of Mirra Andreeva
By Josh Sanchez
It's been quite the Cinderella run for American tennis star Taylor Townsend and it will continue into the second week after scoring yet another upset at the 2025 US Open.
Townsend, who made headlines earlier this week after a heated match with No. 25 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, scored one of the biggest wins over her career in the third round of the Grand Slam tournament on Friday night.
The 29-year-old is ranked No. 139 in the world and was matched up against World No. 5 Mirra Andreeva of Russia.
MORE: Taylor Townsend takes high road during Jelena Ostapenko US Open spat in viral video
Andreeva was the heavy favorite, but Townsend was able to dig deep in the first set before cruising in the second to score a straight set victory (7-5, 6-2) at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City.
Following her big win on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Townsend will return to action in the Round of 16 where she will face another difficult test in Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic.
MORE: Tennis star Frances Tiafoe roasts Carlos Alcaraz for 'horrendous' haircut at US Open
The 2025 US Open will resume next week as we draw closer to the women's singles final which will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, September 6.
