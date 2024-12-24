Super Bowl and CFP odds fresh and here's who to pick
By Ty Bronicel
Let's start this conversation by saying what a great image this is.
You'll never know how much this moment meant for these youngsters.
And at this time of year, it's fun -- mostly; heh. I kid -- to enjoy time with family and friends and maybe ponder one of your heroes as Joe Lago wrote about the great Rickey Henderson.
If you can't do that, then jump online and wager a little bit of your life savings. See, I said a little.
Take it easy.
OK, that said, here are two ways to deflate future tariff pains and credit-card bills.
Bet on the Bills. The Buffalo Bills. Hear me know and believe me later. Never? We'll see.
This guy Josh, I mean, it's his year. Even my buddy, a Chiefs fanatic, correctly points out that Kansas City still needs to win one more game before securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Huge, obviously, and to do that you have to win one more game which are both on the road.
Chiefs at Pittsburgh on Christmas Day, with a Steelers team striving to make the playoffs. Good luck with that, KC.
All Buffalo needs to do from here on out is to silence Aaron Rodgers into retirement with a win over the Jets and then close out the Pats in New England (Jan. 5).
Mark it, Donny!
Moving on.
Wins mean gains.
So here are the two to do today to pay off your holiday mislays. Gluttons, everyone, but ya know, 'tis the season.
RELATED: Top sports documentaries and TV series arriving in 2025
OK, so, the Chiefs are not going to win a third consecutive Super Bowl -- I think that's in the Christmas and New Year's and any and any cards but you can never be sure -- so for Super Bowl 59 (LIX) let's go with weird Vikings vibes and the Bills. Would be great fun because one of those teams would finally win a title after decades of struggle, um, four losses in the SB each. Jesus, enough.
RELATED: Super Bowl bet to make after Week 15: Vikings vs. Bills
Now on to the NFL's minor-league, the NCAA.
Gonna keep this short and sweet because you have present-wrapping to do, so shut it down early. Or stay up late. Whatever.
Here's your CFP champion. It's Oregon. The Ducks will break on through to the other side. And I do believe that Phil Knight and Matt Groening would agree.
The Ducks are destined -- not dynasty ... not yet -- to win this.
That's simply my CFB hunch. If I'm wrong, I don't care.
Here's where we stand:
Quarterfinals
Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Boise State vs. No. 6 Penn State | 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 | ABC/ESPN
Peach Bowl: No. 4 Arizona State vs. No. 5 Texas | noon Wednesday, Jan. 1 | ABC/ESPN
Rose Bowl: No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8 Ohio State | 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 | ABC/ESPN
Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame | 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 | ABC/ESPN
Semifinals
Orange Bowl: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 | ESPN (winner of Fiesta Bowl vs. winner of Sugar Bowl)
Cotton Bowl: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 | ESPN (winner of Peach Bowl vs. winner of Rose Bowl
Also, the latest odds, from whomever, everyone, lots of people, not sure anyone has it right. Good luck.
Nah, these are the new aggregated odds from basically everywhere around the whorld.
Texas +310
Ohio State +330
Oregon +480
Georgia +480
Penn State +500
Notre Dame +700
Arizona State +6500
Boise State +8500
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Jayden Daniels locks up Rookie of the Year
NBA: Warriors at a crossroads with their younger players
MLB: A heartfelt goodbye to Christmas baby Rickey Henderson
CFB/SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN’s embarrassing negativity around the Playoffs misses the point