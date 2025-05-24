Streamer IShowSpeed roasts FIFA president Gianni Infantino ahead of FIFA Club World Cup
By Matt Reed
While the FIFA World Cup is still a year away from taking place in North America, there's another big club competition hitting the United States in 2025 that fans will be excited to watch, especially with top stars like Lionel Messi competing in it.
IShowSpeed is one of the biggest video game streamers on the planet, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino stopped by his stream to help promote the FIFA Club World Cup next month. However, Speed had some jokes for the president after showcasing the trophy.
Infantino brought up a question that most fans probably wonder regarding Speed's love for Cristiano Ronaldo, and that's when the American streamer turned it around on the FIFA president and had a savage comeback.
"I love him as much as you love Messi," Speed joked with Infantino.
One other interesting point of conversation actually came in regards to Ronaldo when Infantino revealed that he's trying to get the Portugal star to play in the Club World Cup despite his team Al-Nassr not qualifying for the competition.
However, according to The Athletic, Ronaldo's representatives didn't like the statement from Infantino because the veteran goal scorer is still looking to sign a new contract with the Saudi Arabian club.
