Stop the count; FIU unveils best uniforms of the college football season

There's no reason for any other school to try to top what FIU is bringing out tonight.

By Tyler Reed

Do you have plans for this beautiful Tuesday in October? You don't? Of course not, but let me tell you what you will be doing. The college football season kicks off Week 9 with some C-USA action when Sam Houston State takes on Florida International.

Now, it's not just the game that will have your attention. FIU is bringing one of the best uniform looks in college football history. In my mind, it is in the top five, and it isn't two, three, or four.

I mean, just look at these beauties! The Panthers are introducing a fresh Miami Vice look that would even make the great Don Johnson blush.

Does Sam Houston State even stand a chance? Think about it. If you're the Bearkats, your opponent is bringing out a look that would strike fear in the hearts of anyone, and the game is taking place in a place called Pitbull Stadium. It shouldn't matter that the Panthers are just 2-5 on the season. It will though.

If you're an FIU fan, one could say you could feel a victory coming in the air tonight. There's no reason for any other program in the country to say they have the best uniforms in the country. That belongs to FIU.

