Miami Hurricanes continue to win in the most chaotic of ways
By Tyler Reed
Just when you think the Miami Hurricanes are out, they pull you right back in. Miami survived another instant classic against the Louisville Cardinals 52-45 on Saturday, which has fans begging the question. Are the Hurricanes the most exciting team in college football?
No one has had a more chaotic last three games of the season than Miami. From a failed Hail Mary to an ACC after-dark comeback over California, the Hurricanes continue to find new ways to give Michael Irvin spasms on the sidelines.
Love them or hate them, the Hurricanes being good is great for college football. The U seems to be back as long as they can hang on to the lightning bolt they're currently riding.
Lucky for Miami, next week, they are taking on a junior college known as Florida State. You may want to go ahead and chalk that one up as a win. Or, screenshot this story and put me on Freezing Cold Takes next week. I'm not too worried.
