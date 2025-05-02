Steve Smith Sr. sued after alleged affair with Baltimore Ravens marching band member
By Matt Reed
Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. has come under fire recently after a man alleges that his wife had ab affair with the ex-Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens star.
RELATED: Travis Kelce destroys anonymous NFL coach that disrespected Shedeur Sanders
Smith Sr. is being sued under the "home wrecker" law in North Carolina, which claims for alienation of affection, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
Back in February, Antonio Martinez released alleged text conversations between his wife and Smith Sr., as well as a recording of a phone call with Martinez confronting Smith Sr. over the affair.
Martinez is seeking over $100,000 in damages after his wife - who was a member of the Baltimore Ravens marching band - supposedly carried on an extramarital affair with the former wideout.
Smith Sr. currently works at the NFL Network following his extended NFL career,
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Angels make injured list decision after Mike Trout's latest knee ailment
NBA: Tyrese Haliburton's dad banned indefinitely from Pacers NBA Playoff games
NHL: Utah Hockey Club may have accidentally leaked new name
KENTUCKY DERBY: Xavier Legette earns a dream chance to create content at Kentucky Derby
VIRAL: Travis Kelce, 'backup dancer' Justin Timberlake break into routine on golf course