Lamar Jackson Made a Spectacular Play When He Caught a Pass From Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson did it all in the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. In addition to throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter and running for 28 yards in the first half. Jackson also caught a pass for 13 yards ... from himself.
Jackson was trying to throw the ball to the sideline late in the first half when a blitzing Chiefs play jumped up and deflected the pass straight up in the air. It was then caught by Jackson in between multiple defenders and he turned what could have been an interception of an incompletion into a 13-yard game and a first down.
It's the kind of play that only Jackson makes. Not even Patrick Mahomes makes that catch and turns it into a first down in an NFL game. It's the kind of play that leaves fans wondering what the hell just happened and opponents incredibly frustrated.
The Ravens ended up punting on the drive, but what a moment.