The Big Lead

Phillies star had fiery encounter with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred about salary cap

One Philadelphia Phillies superstar isn't thrilled with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's interest in a salary cap.

By Matt Reed

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber reacts with Bryce Harper against the Boston Red Sox during MLB game
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber reacts with Bryce Harper against the Boston Red Sox during MLB game / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the top teams in Major League Baseball, so perhaps one of the team's biggest stars felt that he might have some influence when it comes down to a decision that league commissioner Rob Manfred is exploring.

RELATED: New York Yankees suffer massive injury blow with Aaron Judge placed on IL

Recently, Bryce Harper and Manfred has a heated encounter that resulted in the Philadelphia star telling the commissioner to "get to f**k out of our clubhouse," according to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.

The discussion that brought on Harper's fury came from recent talks of MLB wanting to go to a more strict salary cap to level the league's spending, however, the veteran first baseman clearly isn't a big fan of the idea.

Passan did state that Harper and Manfred eventually defused the situation and even shook hands with one another, but it could be interesting to see how the MLB Players Association handles talks ahead of an important collective bargaining agreement discussion next year.

With the looming CBA coming up in 2026, MLB is heavily exploring the idea of a salary cap so that they can get with the times like other professional leagues in America like the NFL, NBA and NHL.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Judge on IL, NFL stars secure the bag, Gilmore rules, and more

MLB: Athletics broadcaster apologizes for disastrous home run call that went viral

NFL: Skip Bayless ready for Washington Commanders to return to their former name

WNBA: Paige Bueckers hilariously calls out WNBA referee during Aces clash

VIRAL: NBA star Nikola Jokic shows rare emotion off-court after horse racing victory

Home/MLB