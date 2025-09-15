Golden State Warriors make new $75 million offer to Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors have been the most successful NBA franchise of the past decade. Since 2014, they have won four championships, but those days seem long gone. Stephen Curry is getting older, Draymond Green isn't who he once was, and Klay Thompson is in Dallas.
To be fair, the Dubs tried to prepare for this. Drafting James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga was supposed to be insurance for the future. However, Wiseman didn't live up to expectations, and now things have soured with Kuminga to the point that they cannot get him to sign a new deal.
RELATED: Golden State Warriors owner chose Jonathan Kuminga over EuroBasket winner in 2021
The franchise has been at a stalemate with the 22-year-old all offseason long, and many would have simply let him leave by now. However, owner Joe Lacob is personally involved in keeping Kuminga around, and the latest update is that the player has a renewed offer in front of him.
"The Warriors have strengthened their effort. Late last week, Dunleavy offered Kuminga a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option in the third season, sources told ESPN," Shams Charania reported. "That's $48.3 million guaranteed in the first two seasons and basically the same per-year salary as fellow restricted free agent Josh Giddey."
This is a sizeable deal for Kuminga but it seems the team option is what's stopping him from signing it. It might make sense for him to agree in any case, the contract will make him extremely tradeable going into the 2025-26 season. It seems like this situation might get resolved soon.
