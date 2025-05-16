Stephen Curry’s behind-the-scenes reaction to Luka Doncic trade goes viral
The NBA playoffs have thrown up some glorious storylines as the 2024-25 season approaches it's culmination. Even with the Los Angeles Lakers getting bounced in the first round though, the aftereffects of the Luka Doncic trade are still being felt arounf the league.
In February, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA world by dealing away superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick. Everyone that heard the news was in disbelief, many thought Shams Charania had been hacked. And now, Warriors' star Stephen Curry's reaction to the news has gone viral on social media.
Curry and the Warriors were huddled around their phones, with questions like "Is this fake? No way, is this real?" being heard. Curry immediately yelled out to Kyle Anderson, saying, "Yo, Slo! Slo!" He then called someone and screamed. Curry was simply laughing as he processed the news, saying, "What?"
Fans found this whole situation hilarious. One fan on X wrote, "Everyone's going to remember where they were when that happened. Steph is too funny, man."
Another fan said," You know a trade is wild when you get Steph Curry to just scream randomly."
A third fan wrote, "Another day another thing comes out that makes Nico Harrison look like a complete dumba**."
"This video tells you everything. Even Luka's peers were like hell nahhhhhh it can't be. Dumbest trade in sports history," said a fourth fan.
A fifth fan wrote, "Steph a real fan of hoop foreal cause we all did the same thing."
Steph Curry's reaction encapsulates how everyone felt when the Luka trade was announced. Nico Harrison may be breathing easier since the Mavericks won the draft lottery, but it's tough to forget just how incredibly wild trading away Doncic was as a decision.
