Stephen Curry's playing future has one obvious outcome for 2025-26 season
By Tyler Reed
The Golden State Warriors were sent home after their Game 5 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals.
Some around the NBA were slightly surprised to see the Warriors make it past the Houston Rockets in the first round, and the start of their series with the Timberwolves looked like fans were settling in for a classic series.
RELATED: Draymond Green backs Timberwolves for the ultimate NBA accomplishment
However, a hamstring injury to Stephen Curry all but ended any chance the Warriors had at making the Western Conference Finals.
Curry already knows the questions he will be hearing this summer. The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer has some big decisions to make, with the first being whether he will retire or not.
The chances that Curry retires have to be slim. A healthy Curry this postseason, and the Warriors could have had a good shot at another NBA championship. The competitor in Curry knows that, which is why retirement isn't an option.
The next question: would Curry entertain the idea of leaving Golden State? A league without Curry in a Warriors jersey would be like seeing Patrick Ewing in an Orlando Magic jersey.
Curry has one year remaining on his contract, and it would be an absolute shocker to see the greatest shooter of all time leave the team that gave him his opportunity. The only real option is that Curry will be with the Warriors next season.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Dodgers' surprising roster move marks the end of an era in Los Angeles
NBA: Jayson Tatum had a heartbreaking conversation with his dad after horrific Achilles injury
NFL: Full Monday Night Football schedule for 2025 season
SPORTS MEDIA: Sports media executive makes bold prediction about NIL's next 'real superstars'
VIRAL: Lakers taking public applications for strength & conditioning coach