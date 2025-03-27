Bronny James Is Starting to Believe—And So Are We
Bronny James is forcing everyone to re-evaluate what they thought they knew. After dropping 39 points on 14-of-21 shooting for the South Bay Lakers—including 50% from three—Bronny is turning heads. It marked his second 30-point game in the G League this season, and perhaps more importantly, it revealed a player whose confidence and conditioning have taken a major leap.
After a slow start and health concerns that clouded his early development, Bronny now looks more aggressive, composed, and smooth. The physicality is there, the IQ has always been there, and the aggression? That might be the biggest surprise. He’s attacking the basket, making sharp decisions, and defending at a high level. For a 20-year-old rookie, he looks more comfortable as a pro than he ever did at Sierra Canyon.
It’s hard not to think of The Matrix—he’s beginning to believe. And maybe LeBron James wasn’t just being a proud dad when he said Bronny was better than half the league. His G League efficiency, his flashes against NBA competition, and his growing poise suggest he belongs.
This isn't just hype anymore. Even critics are walking back their takes. If there’s a 2024 NBA redraft, he’s absolutely going higher than 55th overall. Bronny James is starting to silence the doubters—not with words, but with buckets. He’s not just LeBron’s son anymore. He’s an NBA player in his own right. Let the kid cook.
