Every Lakers player likes LeBron James' post trolling Stephen A. Smith
LeBron James ended his long streak of not acknowledging media members making incendiary statements about him in style this week. During a long and candid interview on The Pat McAfee Show, the King didn't hold back, going especially hard at Stephen A. Smith.
Stephen A. Smith responded immediately on his show, claiming he would have 'swung at LeBron' if the NBA superstar had put hands on him. LeBron James was ready for that too though, sharing a video of Smith boxing on Instagram. And it seems his whole team has his back during this feud.
RELATED: LeBron James cooks ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst with "best friend" comment
Every player from Luka Doncic to Jaxson Hayes liked LeBron's post, showing just how the players feel about ESPN's star commentator. And fans were loving every second, as some of their reactions show.
"Lmao you can tell they grouping in a circle right now on that plane and just clowning," one fan wrote.
"Can't imagine how hard they're laughing in the team plane right now," another said.
"Bron might have save basketball discourse. These media people better be careful and give good takes or else the players will come after you," pointed out another.
"Puts a smile on my face that the whole world is starting to hate Stephen A," a fan wrote.
NBA media has had a 'hot take' issue for a while now and if the league's biggest superstar in LeBron James is brazenly striking back, it wouldn't be surprising to see other players take this route in the future either.
An argument can be made that this only benefits Stephen A. Smith as it gives him more topics and visibility, but the trolling has got to sting more than a little now that he is on the receiving end.
