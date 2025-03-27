Stephen A Smith roasted by New Orleans Pelicans amid LeBron beef
By Josh Sanchez
The New Orleans Pelicans are siding with their NBA brother. As the public beef between Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith, the Pelicans decided to insert themselves into the feud.
This week, we have seen LeBron publicy rip Stephen A. on The Pat McAfee Show as the ESPN host continues to clout chase over his courtside confrontation earlier this year over his disrespect for LeBron's son Bronny. Stephen A. responded by saying he would have "swung on" LeBron if the confrontation got physical.
Since those comments, people have been continuing to roast Stephen A. with LeBron even sharing a video on social media that mocks Smith's boxing skills.
Now the Pelicans are jumping in.
The Pelicans official X account shared a lowlight video of some of Stephen A.'s most embarrassing moments, and it's been a hit.
From roasting Stephen A.'s horrible statline during his playing days to showing his horrible shot and boxing form, you know you're down bad when the Pels are mocking you.
At this point, Stephen A. just needs to give up the public feud and walk away from the mic.
Because not only is there no winning, but there's no coming back from this level of embarrassment. Stephen A. won't want to admit defeat, but we all know this beef is already over. LeBron comes out on top... easily.
