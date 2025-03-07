NBA fans try to decipher what LeBron James told Stephen A. Smith in postgame confrontation
For more than two decades, LeBron James has given his heart and soul to the NBA. During this time, James has made millions of fans, but at the same time, many have criticized him for a plethora of things.
Be it his losing record in the NBA Finals or his GOAT case against none other than Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, LBJ has been criticized for several points in his NBA journey.
RELATED: Days after criticizing LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith retires GOAT debate because of LA Lakers star reason
More often than not, the 40-year-old has silently allowed his critics to say whatever they want. Among them, ESPN expert Stephen A. Smith has been a lifelong critic of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.
James has hardly confronted Smith about his daily takes on his career, but Smith seemingly crossed a line when he accused him of being a bad father for allowing Bronny James to play in the NBA. The video of James' confrontation went viral on X and NBA fans had various reactions to it.
“I don’t want to hear it no more. Keep my son out your mouth," a fan commented.
"Stephen A doesn’t look so high and mighty now that he got confronted face to face," another added.
"Wait what he say about Bronny?" one fan stated.
Most fans think James has had enough of SAS talking about his family on his shows. If that's true, it's one way to ensure that Smith no longer makes this mistake.
