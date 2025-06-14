Stephen A. Smith roasted by fans after playing solitaire during NBA Finals
By Matt Reed
Stephen A. Smith is one of the busiest men in sports media with everything that he does for ESPN covering the NBA, his daily appearances on 'First Take,' plus his podcast and other appearances, so during while he was watching on at Game 4 of the NBA Finals he decided to take a little break from his work.
The ESPN personality was spotted in the crowd during the Oklahoma City Thunder's win over the Indiana Pacers to level the series at 2-2, however, Smith was quickly roasted by fans after they saw what he was doing on his phone.
Smith was playing his solitaire on his phone during the game, however, he was quick to jump on X and note that it was during a break in the action. Fans on X wuickly retalitated though, adding a Community Note to his post, stating that he was in fact playing during the game.
