Jason Kidd and New York Knicks have ‘mutual interest’
The New York Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau despite making it to the Eastern Conference Finals. The move has received some criticism, considering that the Knicks hadn't achieved this feat in 25 years.
Whether people like it or not, though, the Knicks need a new head coach. And while many NBA teams have been opting for young head coaches, it appears they are seeking an established coach.
"The way I would describe this is that there is mutual intrigue on both sides," Brian Windhorst said about Kidd and the Knicks on ESPN.
The senior NBA reporter stated that there are three ways for the Dallas Mavericks to respond to this interest. Either the team can simply say no, they can offer Kidd an extension to stay beyond his contract, or they can trade him to the Knicks.
"We have seen a handful of trades of coaches over the last 15-18 years, including Jason Kidd being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Milwaukee Bucks for two second-round picks 11 years ago," Windhorst said.
The Mavericks have had a rollercoaster 2025. The franchise traded away Luka Doncic, but then climbed up in the Draft Lottery for a chance to draft Cooper Flagg. The turmoil might be enough to make Kidd move on.
Kidd has a 362-339 record as a head coach. He also helped the Mavericks make the 2024 NBA Finals. He could be a great fit for the Knicks, but getting him will be far from straightforward.
