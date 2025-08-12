Stephen A. Smith names ideal NBA franchise for LeBron James to win another ring
LeBron James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers since 2018, but the landscape is shifting. Having acquired Luka Doncic, this NBA offseason is making it clear that the franchise is prioritizing its future with the Slovenian superstar and building around him.
For LeBron, the goal remains clear. If he can add to his tally of four NBA championships, it will add to his GOAT case. And while the Lakers have improved, it's hard to say that they'll be champions next season. Stephen A. Smith certainly thinks James will have to go elsewhere for his fifth ring.
“Getting specifically to LeBron, why don’t you just come back to the Cleveland Cavaliers and end your career?” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take.
“This cannot be disputed, he’d have a better chance of winning the championship in Cleveland than he would in L.A... You come back to Cleveland. You bring the chip back to Cleveland, and you say goodbye as a five-time champion... If LeBron were back in Cleveland, Cleveland is the favorite.”
While the idea of LeBron winning another ring in Cleveland to end his glorious career sounds incredible on paper, it's next to impossible. The Cavs can't combine contracts to trade for him, and their luxury tax situation means they couldn't even sign him if the Lakers bought James out.
If there is to be a reunion, it will be in 2026, when James is a free agent. Until then, these are all just fantasies; the King will be focused on winning in LA anyway.
