Golden State Warriors fans are growing tired of the Jonathan Kuminga saga
The Golden State Warriors have earned a reputation as one of the NBA's most well-run franchises of the last decade. Four championships speak for themselves, and the culture they built around Stephen Curry has been key to that success. But things have been rocky lately.
Jordan Poole's departure in 2023 was an example of the team being unable to handle promising young stars correctly. And the Jonathan Kuminga saga is fast becoming even more embarrassing. The latest update on this situation has fans wishing it would just end.
“So, everything sits in the same spot it did 10 days ago. The Warriors have not upped their offer, and Kuminga has indicated to those close to him that the $7.9 million qualifying offer is more appealing to him than the Warriors' current pitch. Something has to give before the Oct. 1 deadline.”
The situation seems to have no immediate resolution, and the social media comments reflect the general frustration it is currently causing.
"Man just trade this dude and be done with it," wrote one fan. "Oml just trade him bc he’s gonna leave us for nothing next off season," said another.
"If y'all don’t ship this diva out to Brooklyn or the Hornets or something man, I swear," a third fan commented. "Get off my team," said a fourth.
"I hope for Kuminga's sake that this gets done with soon, he deserves better," a fifth fan claimed. "I cannot wait for this whole fiasco to end, it's all I want now," said another.
The longer this drags on, the murkier the situation will get. Having an extremely unhappy Kuminga around next season will be less than ideal for Golden State. While the situation remains at an impasse, surely a solution will be found before the 2025-26 NBA season begins.
