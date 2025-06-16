NCAA will be adding NBA coaching rule to college basketball starting in 2025
By Matt Reed
The college basketball is still months away from tipping off, but there could be several big changes coming to the sport as the game looks to evolve to another level and take on several traits that the NBA has adopted over its long history.
RELATED: NCAA wants to approve drastic change ahead of 2025 college basketball season
While NCAA officials have recently made headlines about the concept of switching from two halves to four quarters, just the the NBA has for decades, college basketball will also be giving coaches more
According to Front Office Sports, the NCAA will be allowing coaches to challenge one call per game starting in 2025, which will make for more interesting moments late in games and add to the drama.
Similarly to the NBA or even the NFL, teams must have at least one timeout left in order to challenge a call. Otherwise, they will risk losing that timeout if their challenge doesn't go in their team's favor.
