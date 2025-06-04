The Big Lead

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces massive NBA All-Star Game change

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will have a different format that the league hopes will get more fans excited in the event again.

By Matt Reed

American actor Kevin Hart poses with Shaq’s OGs guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors at 2025 NBA All Star Game
American actor Kevin Hart poses with Shaq’s OGs guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors at 2025 NBA All Star Game / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The NBA has been searching for ways to regain its popularity at one of its signature events during the regular season, and league commissioner Adam Silver says there's going to be a new format next season that could draw fans back in.

The NBA All-Star Game has undergone many changes over the years, as well as the entire All-Star Weekend, but during his appearance on FS1's Breakfast Ball, Silver told the crew that the league will have a Team USA vs. Team World format starting in 2026.

This decision likely comes on the heels of the success that the NHL had this season when they introduced the Four Nations tournament that received rave reviews and several epic matchups between Team USA and Team Canada.

The NBA will obviously be hoping that Team USA can have all of its big stars present for the event, especially after LeBron James wasn't involved in the 2025 All-Star Game.

Additionally, this format could be huge for the league given the fact that many of their best superstars are international players, including Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Greece;s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serbia's Nikola Jokic and Slovenia's Luka Doncic.

