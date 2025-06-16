Panthers star running back has Super Bowl aspirations despite five-win 2024 season
By Matt Reed
There's always a few NFL teams that end up surprising the entire league every season, and the Carolina Panthers will be hoping to pull off that trend in 2025 despite being one of the worst teams in the league last season.
Now, despite their many struggles, the Panthers do have several bright spots on their offense, including quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard. That combination alone has made Hubbard excited about Carolina's prospects and he believes his team can reach the Super Bowl.
“I think guys are finally sick of being the same ol’, same ol’ Carolina Panthers,” Hubbard said. “I think we want to get back to what they did here in the past, in 2015 [when the Panthers went to the Super Bowl] and some of those other years when they had deep playoff runs and had the crowd involved and the city hyped up. We haven’t had that.”
To Hubbard's point, the Panthers have suffered from the same struggles for many years, but the team did have some moments in 2024 where fans were able to see reasons for optimism, especially on the offensive side of the football.
