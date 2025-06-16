Joey Chestnut reveals massive return to Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
By Matt Reed
The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is a staple of July 4, and it wouldn't quite be the same event without the G.O.A.T. of hot dog eating present on Coney Island as he looks to win his 17th title in front of thousands of fans.
After a one-year hiatus, Joey Chestnut announced his triumphant return to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, as the 16-time winner looks to make it back to the event that he has dominated for the better part of two decades.
"I'm thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Chestnut revealed after recent speculation. "This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life."
Chestnut will be looking to take down his own record once again of 76 hot dogs and buns in a 10-minute window, which he did during the 2021 competition. However, last year, Chestnut ate an astounding 83 hot dogs and buns in the same time span during a special challenge where he took on legendary competitor Takeru Kobayashi.
