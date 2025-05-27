The Big Lead

Eagles GM Howie Roseman throws first pitch at Phillies game to electric ovation

Howie Roseman's dominant year has not ended, as the Philadelphia Eagles GM received a thunderous ovation for his first pitch at the Philadelphia Phillies game.

By Tyler Reed

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman holds a cigar high in the air during the team's Super Bowl championship parade.
Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman holds a cigar high in the air during the team's Super Bowl championship parade. / Damian Giletto/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Philadelphia Eagles are the champions of the football world until someone else hoists the Lombardi Trophy.

The franchise dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs in this past season's big game, which stopped the Chiefs from winning their third straight Super Bowl.

Yes, life is good for Eagles fans at the moment. Life is also good for those who helped put this championship team together, which includes Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

RELATED: Philadelphia man calls out mayor for being fan of Dallas Cowboys

Roseman has helped put together an unstoppable force on the field that will certainly be one of the top favorites to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season.

On Tuesday night, Roseman threw out the first pitch before the Atlanta Braves took on the Philadelphia Phillies in a huge NL East showdown.

The hometown Philadelphia crowd let Roseman know just how they feel about him with a thunderous ovation as he approached the mound.

Of course, if you get that kind of reaction, you have to throw a strike. Roseman did just that, even though he didn't technically throw from the mound.

It was a big year for the football team, and it could be a special year for the Phillies. The Phillies are currently in first place in the NL East and have made the National League Championship Series two out of the last four years, winning the league in 2022.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

NBA: ESPN analyst Doris Burke torments 'free-throw merchant' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

CFB: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sends major warning sign to NCAA

MLB: Angels sign ex-Dodgers All-Star, continuing a trend

WNBA: Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark expected to miss multiple weeks

VIRAL VIDEO: Eagles receiver A.J. Brown shares emotional first rollercoaster experience

Home/NFL