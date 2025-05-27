Eagles GM Howie Roseman throws first pitch at Phillies game to electric ovation
By Tyler Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles are the champions of the football world until someone else hoists the Lombardi Trophy.
The franchise dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs in this past season's big game, which stopped the Chiefs from winning their third straight Super Bowl.
Yes, life is good for Eagles fans at the moment. Life is also good for those who helped put this championship team together, which includes Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.
Roseman has helped put together an unstoppable force on the field that will certainly be one of the top favorites to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season.
On Tuesday night, Roseman threw out the first pitch before the Atlanta Braves took on the Philadelphia Phillies in a huge NL East showdown.
The hometown Philadelphia crowd let Roseman know just how they feel about him with a thunderous ovation as he approached the mound.
Of course, if you get that kind of reaction, you have to throw a strike. Roseman did just that, even though he didn't technically throw from the mound.
It was a big year for the football team, and it could be a special year for the Phillies. The Phillies are currently in first place in the NL East and have made the National League Championship Series two out of the last four years, winning the league in 2022.
