Stanford makes head-scratching decision with hiring of new interim head coach
By Tyler Reed
Andrew Luck has found his calling after his NFL career. The former number one overall pick is now the general manager of the Stanford football program.
In a world where college athletics have quickly turned into a minor league system of paying players, programs like Stanford feel it is a good idea to add a general manager to oversee the operations of the program.
Luck wasted little time in his tenure as the general manager of the Cardinal football program, as he relieved former head coach Troy Taylor of his duties after two seasons.
It hasn't even been a week since the program made the decision to move on from Taylor, and it appears they have found his replacement. Well, they found a replacement, but it will only be for one season.
ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel is reporting that the program is hiring former NFL head coach Frank Reich to be the interim head coach this season.
Reich and Luck spent a season together when Reich was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. Now, Luck will look for his former head coach to right the ship at his alma mater.
However, hiring a coach for one season doesn't make much sense. What gives Reich the incentive to recruit? The hiring feels like a change of culture; however, what kid would want to commit to a school that doesn't have their future mapped out?
