Cooper Flagg's NIL earnings at Duke reached staggering amount, per report
By Tyler Reed
In just a few short weeks, the 2025 NBA Draft will take place, and the winner of the draft lottery, the Dallas Mavericks, already knows who they will be selecting.
Unless you have been living under a rock, former Duke Blue Devils superstar and projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg has been the unanimous choice to be selected first overall since entering college.
Flagg had a dominant freshman season with the Blue Devils, and according to recent reports, may have had a hard time turning down a second year in Durham due to the NIL he was raking in.
During a recent conversation between Howard Bryant and Bob Costas, Bryant revealed that by his estimations, Flagg made somewhere near $28 million due to NIL deals the future number one pick made during his collegiate career.
NIL has forever changed the landscape for college athletes. In some cases, it could even persuade a player to return to school for another year, knowing they will have financial success.
However, Flagg's estimated $28 million might be the most any college athlete has ever made in this new era.
Of course, an NBA rookie contract will bring a lot more than $28 million. However, if the number is true, then it wouldn't have been that big of a surprise to see Flagg return for another season of college basketball.
