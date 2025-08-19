ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky catches massive stray from Stephen A. Smith
By Matt Reed
While Monday night was a huge evening for ESPN as one of the network's former beloved SportsCenter anchors made his long-awaited return, the Worldwide Leader in Sports certainly had some drama on the set of one of their most popular daytime shows.
RELATED: ESPN welcomes back retro introduction for Rcih Eisen's epic SportsCenter return
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is never one to shy away from a beef, even with a fellow colleague, and he took the time to take a shot at NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky during an episode of First Take.
Smith made an outlandish claim that Orlovsky will do anything to tear down quarterbacks, whether it's at the NFL, college football or even youth levels and even stated that his colleague "doesn't have objectivity" when it comes to the position.
That led to NFL insider Adam Schefter quickly jumping to the defense of Orlovsky, which is certainly not a great look for Smith as that could bring another influential ESPN figure into this heated feud.ki
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: 2025 NFL Preseason, Week 2 TV schedule: Full list of games
MLB: ESPN one of several bidders for live MLB rights beginning in 2026
NBA: NBA fans slam 2K26 after Anthony Davis snub from top shot-blockers list
SPORTS MEDIA: Georgia television station airs brutal mistake with Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
VIRAL: Eagles star Landon Dickerson cracks some beers with Browns players after practice