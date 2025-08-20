MLB suspends outfielder who threw bat at pitcher — but there's a catch
Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was suspended 10 games and received an undisclosed fine after he threw his bat at a pitcher who hit him with a pitch Sunday.
The catch? Robles' misdeed took place while he was on a minor league rehabilitation assignment. He began playing rehab games with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Aug. 12.
MORE: Netflix, NBC to divide former ESPN MLB properties while Apple bows out: report
In the third inning of the Rainiers' series finale in Las Vegas, Aviators pitcher Joey Estes hit Robles with a pitch that he swung at — technically a strike.
Robles decided to take the rest of the day off. He quickly threw his bat toward Estes, prompting an ejection from home plate umpire Joe McCarthy. The benches emptied as Robles had to be restrained from charging the mound.
The suspension will not go into effect until Robles returns to the active big league roster, meaning the Mariners can effectively choose when to give him a break after the 28-year-old outfielder completes his rehab.
MORE: ESPN one of several bidders for live MLB rights beginning in 2026: report
On Sept. 1, all MLB teams are allowed to expand their rosters to 28. The Mariners might choose to keep their roster at 27 players at the beginning of the month.
"We just have to kind of reassess what we keep at that time, and we probably won't know until it's kind of right in front of us, just based on what's happening around our team, which way to go,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto told MLB.com.
Robles is expected to appeal the suspension, and is allowed to continue playing until his appeal is heard.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: Texas star quarterback Arch Manning opens door to entering 2026 NFL Draft
NFL: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes embarrassing admission in Netflix NFL show
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN welcomes back retro introduction for Rich Eisen's epic SportsCenter return
NBA: Golden State Warriors owner is trying hard to keep Jonathan Kuminga