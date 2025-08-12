Sophie Cunningham hilariously ‘owns’ Jacy Sheldon with rookie card stunt
Sophie Cunningham has spent the 2025 WNBA season becoming a firm fan favorite in Indiana. Having joined the Fever this season, the 28-year-old's popularity has exploded, her jerseys have been selling like hot cakes, and she's got over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.
The catalyst for this came in June. During a game between the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever, Cunningham was ejected for a hard foul on Jacy Sheldon. This was seemingly in retaliation for Sheldon poking Caitlin Clark in the eye, and Cunningham has thus gained a reputation as an enforcer.
A lot has changed since. Sheldon's no longer even with the Sun. However, in a recent viral moment, someone had Sophie sign Jacy's rookie card while getting an autograph. And their idea of a message to write before the signature was epic.
Cunningham simply wrote "Property Of:" on the card before signing right below it. The obvious implication is that she owns Sheldon, giving fans of the beef more ammunition. It's an objectively hilarious thing to do and goes to show that Cunningham wants all the smoke.
The Fever and Sheldon's new team, the Mystics, will face off next on August 15. With antics like this still ongoing, it wouldn't surprise anyone if something kicked off between the two players again during the game.
There are few things more exciting in basketball than a heated rivalry, and things seem to be headed that way between the two WNBA stars.
