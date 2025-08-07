Mystics trade Aaliyah Edwards to Sun for Jacy Sheldon in major WNBA trade
The 2025 WNBA trade deadline has seen another big transaction take place. The No. 5 and No. 6 picks in the 2024 Draft were Jacy Sheldon and Aaliyah Edwards, respectively, and now the two find themselves part of the same deal.
It was announced on Thursday that the Washington Mystics were trading Edwards to the Sun in exchange for Sheldon and a first-round pick swap. The Mystics will swap Minnesota's 2026 first-round pick, which they own, for Connecticut's 2026 first-round pick, which is technically New York's.
"We are excited to welcome Jacy to the Mystics and think her skill set, energy, and team-first approach will be a great fit for us," Mystics GM Jamila Wideman said. "She is a competitor and leads through the example of her work ethic."
"Bringing Aaliyah to the Connecticut Sun is more than just a roster move; it's a statement about where we're headed as a franchise," Sun GM Morgan Tuck stated. "Aaliyah is a transformational talent with the mindset and drive that aligns with our vision of building a championship culture.
Both teams seem happy with the player they've received. For the Sun, it's about building for the future; they have the worst record in the W this season. The Mystics are fighting for a playoff spot, and adding Sheldon's 42.1 percent three-point shooting could make a big difference.
There is just a month left in the regular season, which means the business end of the year is almost here. Edwards has time to get used to her new situation, but Sheldon will be expected to contribute right away.
