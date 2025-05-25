Cody Rhodes issues huge challenge to John Cena during epic WWE return
By Matt Reed
For the first time since WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas WWE fans saw one of their favorite superstars return to the ring in dramatic fashion, and Cody Rhodes seemingly created a major match to look forward to at WWE Money In The Bank in just a few weeks.
RELATED: John Cena teases major WWE shakeup following WrestleMania 41
Rhodes dramatically lost his WWE championship belt to John Cena at WrestleMania, and since then it's been a completely different version of Cena after stunning fans by turning heel. However, Rhodes returned at WWE Saturday Night Main Event during the World Heavyweight Championship match between champion Jey Uso and social media sensation Logan Paul.
Paul was on the brink of winning the match after Cena interfered and started attacking Uso while the referee was knocked down, but Rhodes made sure that Uso had a fighting chance and came to his defense.
While the match didn't officially finish and Uso remained the champion, Rhodes gave WWE fans a big announcement ahead of the next pay-per-view Money In The Bank after revealing that he and Uso will team up to face Cena and Paul in a tag-team match.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
IndyCar: Starting lineup of racers for the Indianapolis 500
NBA: Charles Barkley demands the NBA 'free' Tyrese Haliburton's father
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles sell savage NFL gear after league keeps Tush Push alive
WNBA: Caitlin Clark roasted by New York media for 'flop' at buzzer in Fever loss to Liberty
VIRAL: Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull rocks Indy 500 race jacket before WNBA game