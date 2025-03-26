Social media roasts the New York Giants' quarterback room
By Tyler Reed
The New York Giants have officially made their decision on who will run the offense next season. The Giants have signed Russell Wilson to lead the ship in 2025.
The franchise also added Jameis Winston to the roster this offseason, giving the team three quarterbacks on the roster: Wilson, Winston, and Tommy DeVito.
All three quarterbacks have personalities that have grown larger than who they are on the field, which made it easy for social media to have a field day about the new quarterback room in New York.
'The Righteous Gemstones' comparisons are enough to make my little heart cry. The spotlight will be hard to have in the Giants' locker room at any point in time.
It's surprising that nobody has come up with an iconic nickname for the stable of quarterbacks in New York.
There's a world where all three of these quarterbacks start a game for the Giants next season. The cinema attached to that potential storyline would be unmatched.
The Giants appear to be going all in on the circus in the Big Apple. The fanbase is once again staring down a dark hole, and drafting a quarterback may even add to the depression of the fanbase.
If only they had kept that really good running back who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason. What was his name again?
