New York Jets mock draft: One month from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the New York Jets with the No. 7 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports: The Jets would be flying to the podium if this scenario were to unfold. Carter is the No. 2 overall player on my big board and has real game-wrecking potential as a pass rusher. He would inject some real juice into a front and unit that tapered off in 2024.
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: Even though he played left tackle at LSU, Campbell can slide to the right side in New York. His shorter arms (32 5/8 inches) wouldn't be as much of a concern there. Campbell allowed only two sacks over his final two seasons, and while arm length is important, his tape is too good and too consistent to pass on here.
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Josh Liskiewitz, Pro Football Focus: Graham has shorter-than-ideal arms for an NFL interior defensive lineman, but outside of that, there is a lot to love. He is fast, violent and relentless, and he can stop the run with great strength. He brings a high floor at all times and a high ceiling in flashes as a 3-technique defensive tackle for a 4-3 front.
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: Both Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey know the transformative value offered by a top-notch offensive line after their respective runs with the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos. Whether running roughshod over defenders or keeping them at bay in the passing game, Membou can step in at right tackle and be a standard-bearer for the new regime.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Daniel Flick, SI.com: With a new regime in place, the Jets can afford to draft and develop a quarterback without thrusting him into action. Justin Fields shouldn’t dissuade New York from taking Sanders, who lacks elite physical tools but is tough, smart, accurate and capable of making plays outside structure.
Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia
Daniel Harms, The Draft Network: Getting after the quarterback outside of Quinnen Williams was difficult for the Jets' defensive line in 2024, and Jalon Walker can step in and improve that unit from the start. He plays with the motor of previous Georgia defensive ends and has the versatility to play off-ball linebacker if the Jets need him to.
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: If the Jets are committed to helping Justin Fields flourish as a QB1, adding a playmaking weapon between the hashes would enable the 26-year-old passer to operate more efficiently from the pocket.
