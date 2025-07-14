Soccer stars Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala named to cover of EA FC 26
By Matt Reed
The top soccer video game is back for another season with EA FC 26 set to drop this year, and with many stars gracing the cover of the game in the past it's been revealed which athletes will make their appearance this time around.
RELATED: President Donald Trump stuns Chelsea players after winning FIFA Club World Cup
Real Madrid and England international Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala have been chosen as the two soccer stars to appear on the game's cover this season, both of whom have a decorated record already as young talents at the club and international levels.
Bellingham and Musiala have excelled in their midfield roles thus far in their careers, and both players will likely play important parts for England and Germany, respectively, at next year's 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America,
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Phillies make incredible $50k gesture to pitcher Cristopher Sanchez after All-Star snub
NBA: ESPN NBA reporter reveals four teams have been interested in trading for LeBron James
NFL: Chargers' second-round pick holding out as rookies report to training camp
SPORTS MEDIA: WWE fans disappointed after Goldberg's retirement speech cut short on NBC
VIRAL: Rapper Drake disses LeBron James after covering up tattoo with another NBA superstar