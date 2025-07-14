President Donald Trump leaves Chelsea players stunned after winning Club World Cup
By Matt Reed
Chelsea FC completed a historic soccer feat Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium when they captured the first championship in the rebranded FIFA Club World Cup, however, the English side had an interesting encounter with a very influential public figure after beating Paris Saint-Germain.
RELATED: Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo sent president Donald Trump special gift
Following the month-long tournament, Chelsea players were spotted celebrating on the New Jersey pitch with several notable figures, including FIFA president Gianni Infantino and United States president Donald Trump.
Trump was even on the field to hand out the Club World Cup trophy to the Chelsea players, including superstar goalscorer and Player of the Tournament Cole Palmer.
However, once the Chelsea players were ready to officially kick off trophy celebrations by lifting the title, president Trump remained in the picture and that left the Premier League side very confused by his actions.
With the Club World Cup acting as a dress rehearsal for the real deal in the summer of 2026 with the FIFA World Cup returning to the United States, Canada and Mexico, it's very likely that Trump will be making more appearances at matches in the coming 12 months.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Phillies make incredible $50k gesture to pitcher Cristopher Sanchez after All-Star snub
NBA: ESPN NBA reporter reveals four teams have been interested in trading for LeBron James
NFL: Chargers' second-round pick holding out as rookies report to training camp
SPORTS MEDIA: WWE fans disappointed after Goldberg's retirement speech cut short on NBC
VIRAL: Rapper Drake disses LeBron James after covering up tattoo with another NBA superstar